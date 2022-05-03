Louisville Baseball downs Vandy, wins Battle of the Barrel

Unlike most Louisville baseball games this year, the Tuesday night contest in Nashville, TN didn't see many runs scored -- by either team.

Louisville traveled to take on Vanderbilt in the annual Battle of the Barrel matchup, and got an unlikely lift from the pitching staff.

Runs were hard to come by, but a Ben Bianco solo home-run proved to be just enough to come out victorious.

Carter Lohman got the starting nod, and tossed two no-hit innings. The bullpen picked up right where Lohman left off.

The pitching staff carried a combined no-hitter into the sixth inning, striking out 14 batters in the process.

The Commodores were only able to generate a season-low two hits.

Riley Phillips, Carson Liggitt, and Tate Kuehner held the 1-0 lead, and closer Michael Prosecky shut the door.

Louisville has now won six games in a row.

