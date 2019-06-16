The Louisville baseball team is in serious danger of another early exit as Vanderbilt got the best of the Cards Sunday afternoon in Omaha. Louisville will head to the "loser's bracket" and can't afford to lose another game. Reid Detmers got the ball for the Cardinals, and held steady through a little over five innings. Detmers only gave up a run, which came from the first batter he faced. Louisville couldn't muster up much at the plate when it mattered as they left runners stranded all game long.

Louisville got base hits, in fact they had more than Vanderbilt. Louisville outhit Vanderbilt 8-5, but couldn't do anything with the hits. The Cardinals were a dreadful 1-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners on base. The lone run scored by Louisville came when Henry Davis knocked in Justin Lavey. That inning ended with Louisville leaving the bases juiced. The 'Dores lead off the game in a big way with a solo homer from Austin Martin. Bryan Hoeing came on in relief and surrendered the winning runs. After Louisville tied it up, Vandy went back ahead in the seventh with a 2-run home run off the bat of, you guessed it, Austin Martin.

What lies ahead of Louisville? Louisville will face the loser of Auburn and Mississippi State on Tuesday at 2 PM on ESPN. With a win, Louisville would have to play again on Thursday at 8 PM, and then once more on Friday at 7 PM. Louisville has dug themselves into a hole that will be difficult to climb out of. The glimmer of hope for Louisville is that they have a trio of starting pitchers in Bobby Miller, Nick Bennett, and Luke Smith who are all plenty capable of delivering.