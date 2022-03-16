 CardinalSports - Louisville baseball picks up pair of mid-week wins
Louisville baseball picks up pair of mid-week wins

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
After a 12-8 victory over Northern Kentucky on Tuesday, the Louisville baseball team followed up with another win on Wednesday, defeating Bellarmine 11-5.

In Tuesday's win over Northern Kentucky, Louisville's offense was led by Ben Metzinger who hit a two-run homer for the Cards.

On Wednesday, Louisville's offense continued to roll as Cameron Masterman, Dalton Rushing and Jack Payton each had two hits.

Louisville now sits at 13-4, and has won 10 out of their last 11 games. Over the course of the current home stand, Louisville is 12-2.

Louisville now looks ahead to this weekend's series against No. 1 ranked Notre Dame, with the first pitch set for Friday at 7 p.m.

