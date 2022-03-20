Louisville Baseball Sweeps ND

The Louisville baseball team is rolling and on Sunday afternoon, the Cardinals completed the series sweep against No. 1 Notre Dame.

On Friday, the Louisville offense took advantage of a helping breeze, plating 16 runs, with five runs being scored in the first inning and seventh inning.

In game two of the series, Jared Poland gave Louisville a quality start on the mound, going seven inning and striking out 10 Notre Dame hitters.

With the game tied at 1-1, the offense provided run support in the seventh inning behind Ben Bianco's grand slam. Louisville ended up winning 8-1.

On Sunday, Louisville once again got the best of the Irish, but did so after trailing 5-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Isaac Humphrey crushed a three-run home run to right center field to put the Cardinals in front 7-5. The bullpen, behind scoreless innings from Michael Prosecky and Kyle Walter secured the sweep.

Coming into the series, Notre Dame pitchers had only allowed only 29 runs in their 13 games. Louisville topped that number in just three games, scoring 31 runs in this weekend's series.

