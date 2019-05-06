Louisville baseball sweeps Notre Dame, return home to face Vanderbilt
The Louisville baseball team now stands alone as the team with the most wins in college baseball. Sitting at 39 wins, Dan McDonnell's club is playing their best baseball. Winners of 9 straight, the Cardinals took all 3 games in South Bend over the weekend.
Friday's tilt went Louisville's way by a score of 2-0, Saturday's game finished 3-1 in favor of Louisville, and Sunday's finale ended 8-2.
Next for Louisville is a top 3 matchup with baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt. The Commodores will make the trip to Jim Patterson Stadium for a midweek matchup.
We're just ☝️ day away from a top-3⃣ showdown at Jim Patterson Stadium.— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) May 6, 2019
🎟: https://t.co/mAmZiUSYD5 pic.twitter.com/hWfdNFjHlc
Vanderbilt is on an 11 game win streak and will be a tall task for this Louisville team. Since 2007, Louisville and Vanderbilt are both in the top 5 when it comes to number of wins. Louisville is #1 with 593, and Vanderbilt is #5 at 575. The first pitch of the Battle of the Barrel is set for Tuesday at 7 PM.