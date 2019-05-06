The Louisville baseball team now stands alone as the team with the most wins in college baseball. Sitting at 39 wins, Dan McDonnell's club is playing their best baseball. Winners of 9 straight, the Cardinals took all 3 games in South Bend over the weekend.

Friday's tilt went Louisville's way by a score of 2-0, Saturday's game finished 3-1 in favor of Louisville, and Sunday's finale ended 8-2.

Next for Louisville is a top 3 matchup with baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt. The Commodores will make the trip to Jim Patterson Stadium for a midweek matchup.