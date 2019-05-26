



For the eighth time in program history, Louisville baseball will host an NCAA Baseball Tournament regional. Following a 43-15 season that saw the Cardinals win the regular ACC title, the Cardinals were a lock to at least finish with a high enough RPI to host the first round. They join fellow ACC schools North Carolina and Georgia Tech in hosting regionals this year.

The real drama will be whether or not Louisville will be a national seed and have the opportunity to host a super regional should it advance. The Cardinals have consistently hovered around the 7-9 mark in the RPI, but a pair of disappointing losses in the ACC Tournament to Clemson and Boston College have at least given them cause to worry about dropping the ninth and being forced to travel for a super-regional.