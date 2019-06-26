Louisville basketball added walk-on graduate transfer Keith Oddo from Richmond on Wednesday. He was kind enough to join me and Luke Hancock on The Drive on 93.9 The Ville to discuss his prior relationship with Luke Hancock, how he came to be connected with the Louisville program, the role Khwan Fore played, his role on next year’s team, and his plans to go into coaching after next season.





