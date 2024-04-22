Pat Kelsey continues to add to his staff. Louisville has officially announced the hiring of beloved Cardinals PG Peyton Siva, who played for UofL from 2009-13 and was the starting point guard on UofL’s 2013 national championship team.

Siva, who played professionally for 10 years, returned to Louisville recently full time and opened up a basketball training facility in Norton Commons called Shoot 360 in the beginning of fall 2023. He now takes the role of Alumni Relations/Player Development on Kelsey’s staff, a role that was previously held by Milt Wagner (also a former Cardinal) from the 2022-23 season and 2023-24 season.

Siva’s hiring will generate more excitement with the Louisville fanbase, who has seen three commits from the portal make their way to the new regime so far, and who are involved with many more high level players yet to make decisions on their future.

Now is a good time to be a Cardinal.