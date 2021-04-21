CardinalSports - Louisville basketball promotes Kahil Fennell to assistant coach

Louisville basketball promotes Kahil Fennell to assistant coach
Something that has been in the works for a few weeks now is finally official: Director of Basketball Operations Kahil Fennell has been promoted to an assistant coach.
With the departures of Luke Murray and Dino Gaudio, Chris Mack has filled one of those two sports with an in-house hire.
Fennell served in the Director of Basketball Operations for Mack's first three years, and will now get a chance to be more hands on with the program.
Above anything else, Fennell is well respected in the locker room and among the current players.
Chris Mack's statement in the official release from UofL Athletics:
"Kahil has been a tremendous asset to our program for the first three years of our tenure in his previous role as the Director of Basketball Operations," said Mack. "He has proven himself to be an extremely hard worker and well-connected with our student-athletes. Having him as a coach on the floor and in the recruiting position will do nothing but add to our program in the years to come."
Here is Fennell's statement:
"I am honored and grateful for the opportunity provided me by Coach Mack, Josh Heird and Vince Tyra to be named as an assistant coach for one of the greatest basketball programs in the country -- the University of Louisville," said Fennell. "I look forward to contributing to the storied tradition of Cardinal Basketball and am excited to compete for championships in the future."
