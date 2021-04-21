CardinalSports - Louisville basketball promotes Kahil Fennell to assistant coach

Something that has been in the works for a few weeks now is finally official: Director of Basketball Operations Kahil Fennell has been promoted to an assistant coach.

With the departures of Luke Murray and Dino Gaudio, Chris Mack has filled one of those two sports with an in-house hire.

Fennell served in the Director of Basketball Operations for Mack's first three years, and will now get a chance to be more hands on with the program.

Above anything else, Fennell is well respected in the locker room and among the current players.