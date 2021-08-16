Louisville Co-DC Cort Dennison excited about Abdullah, Okeke

Louisville co-defensive coordinator and outside linebacker coach Cort Dennison likes his position groups as fall camp rolls on, specifically mentioning his starting unit.

"Right now that first group with Yasir Abdullah and Jack Fagot, they've done an outstanding job."

Fagot is competing with Marvin Dallas at the 'CARD' spot, and Dennison is impressed with Dallas as well.

"Marvin Dallas, he's one of the most athletic people on the field. He can run with anyone. The more he continues to grow football IQ wise, it's going to be hard to keep him off the field."

Dennison continued his praises for Yasir Abdullah, and likes what Abdullah has done becoming a leader off the field as much as what he does on the field.

"I trust Yasir and Nick (Okeke) as much as anybody. Yasir has had an outstanding offseason. I challenged him to take another step being a leader. On the field, he can do anything. He's one of the best pass rushers I've ever been around."

With Okeke, Dennison talked about his versatility, saying that Okeke can line up at a few different spots for Louisville's defense.

"Nick can play three different positions - Card, Dog (outside linebacker), and inside linebacker. You don't miss a beat with whatever position he plays."

With Abdullah starting at outside linebacker, Dennison knows that Okeke is too good to be on the sidelines.

"You'll see both of those guys on the field at the same time. Nick is such a good football player. You got to find a role for him somewhere."