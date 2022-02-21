Louisville comes up short in Chapel Hill

The game was tied at halftime, and it was back and forth for pretty much the entire second half, but Louisville couldn't get over the hump.

Louisville trailed by two with 3:42 to go, and El Ellis was at the line for a pair of free throws.

Ellis missed both, and Louisville was never able to recover in a 70-63 loss on the road at North Carolina.

The story for Louisville, as it has been for the majority of the season, was poor shot selection, especially late in the game.

Louisville shot 28 three-pointers, 13 of those by Malik Williams and Jae'Lyn Withers. Williams was 2-of-7 from three, and Withers was 2-of-6. As a team, Louisville shot 25 percent from the perimeter, and continued to force contested outside shots in the most crucial possessions of the game.

On the glass, Louisville held their own as the Tar Heels barely edged Louisville out by a 32-30 rebounding margin.

The rotation continued to be questionable, as Sydney Curry only played eight minutes total.

