Louisville DB Greedy Vance enters transfer portal

On Wednesday afternoon, second-year cornerback Greedy Vance entered his name into the transfer portal.

A significant contributor off of the Louisville defense won't be back in 2022.

Vance played in five games during his true freshman season, and played in all 12 this year.

Vance was elevated into a starting role when Tre Clark went down with a knee injury.

The 5-foot-10 defensive back was a member of the 2020 recruiting class, and was set to play a big role in next year's defense.

Vance finished the 2021 season with 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 7 pass break-ups.

