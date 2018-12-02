Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-02 09:50:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Louisville defensive end intends to transfer to Florida

Pij0fmu1ok22j76vjjyr
Dave Lackford • CardinalSports.com
@RivalsDave
Staff Writer

Louisville's top defensive player, Jonathan Greenard intends to transfer to the University of Florida shortly after he graduates in December, a source close to the situation informed cardinalsports...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}