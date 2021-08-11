Louisville defensive line coach Mark Ivey sees depth developing

When Scott Satterfield and his staff took over three years ago, developing depth on the offensive and defensive lines was at the top of the to-do list. Defensive line coach Mark Ivey thinks that his group is close to being where they need to be heading into the 2021 season.

At defensive end, Ivey thinks returning starter YaYa Diaby is primed for a big year.

"YaYa Diaby is in a whole different spot. I think he's going to explode onto the scene, and have a great year."

Louisville does have a bit of a question mark at nose tackle, and Ivey provided some clarity on who is emerging at that spot.

"It's really entertaining right now. Last year we had a one-man system. Malik Clark is healthy and is looking phenomenal. Jacques Turner is a great addition. He's starting to come into his own."

Ivey also mentioned Dez Tell, and said the starter at that position may change week to week.

"You may see a rotating starter at that position. Those three right now are nip and tuck everyday. It's a great thing to have, and the depth has really picked up."

True freshman Ashton Gillotte continues to impress, and Ivey said "he's going to be excellent." Ramon Puryear is another name to watch at defensive end. "He's playing rock-solid football."

Ivey thinks the competition at nose tackle is going to bring the best out of all of the guys fighting for the job.

"It's a different deal when every single day you have to compete for that job. We've already changed the depth chart twice in four days."

Ivey also mentioned true freshman Caleb Banks who is working at nose tackle, and Ivey says he's every bit of 6-foot-6, 305 pounds. "With his size, it's crazy how he can move."