Louisville Dominates 85-61 at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The University of Louisville men’s basketball team extended its win streak to seven games following a dominant 85-61 victory over Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night.

Louisville moves to 6-1 in conference play and 13-5 overall. The Cards snapped a four-game losing streak to the Orange and took down Syracuse at home for the first time since 2017.

“We’re fortunate to get a win in a tough environment against a really talented team in Syracuse. I thought our guys, from the very beginning, played a complete game,” said head coach Pat Kelsey. “I think we came out right at the beginning defending at a really high level, and really throughout the course of the game. We had some moments where we had to call a timeout and make some adjustments when they were playing in too much rhythm, and getting too comfortable, getting in some breakdowns in our systems. For the majority of the game, I think our defense was a huge, huge, huge catalyst which really ignited our offense and allowed us to get out in transition and get some easy baskets and get some easy scores. That, I think, is the most important thing. On the offensive end, I felt like, obviously the numbers speak to us being extremely efficient. I think we scored at over 1.2 points per possession, shot a very good percentage from the field and from three, very good assist-to-turnover ratio, good rebounding numbers, good assists numbers. Our guys shared the ball and played selflessly. It was perfect, but I think it was as, sort of, complete a game as we’ve played all year long.”

Louisville used the lineup of Chucky Hepburn, J’Vonne Hadley, Terrence Edwards Jr., Reyne Smith and James Scott for the second time this year. Every player in the starting lineup scored in the double-digits against the Orange.

Syracuse took the first points of the game on a layup, but Hepburn quickly answered with Louisville’s first three-pointer.

While Louisville was leading 5-4, a jumper from Edwards Jr. started a 10-0 run for the Cardinals that lasted over three minutes with Scott, Hadley and Noah Waterman all adding to the point total.

The Orange ended its drought on a 3-pointer at 14:09 that sparked a 6-0 run for Syracuse over three minutes. Scott responded with four points for UofL before Aboubacar Traore tacked on four points off the bench.

Smith, Hepburn and Edwards Jr. knocked down consecutive 3’s as Louisville took a 31-20 lead with 6:33 left to play in the half. The Orange chipped away at the Louisville lead with a 7-0 run of its own, getting within four points at 31-27 .

Hepburn brought the Cards back to a double-digit lead with two 3-pointers that sparked a 12-0 run that ultimately ended the half. During the run, Smith and Hepburn both knocked down more shots from deep range, resulting in a 43-27 UofL lead at the halfway mark.

Hepburn finished the half with 15 points, all from outside the three-point line, and five assists to lead the team. Scott controlled the glass in the first half with six total rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

Another 3-pointer from Smith opened the second half scoring before two made free throws from Hepburn extended Louisville’s lead to 48-29.

The Cardinals’ offense continued to dominate the second half with five players finishing in double digits for the night. Hepburn led the way with 24 points, followed by Edwards Jr. (16), Hadley (13) and Scott and Smith both adding 10.

Traore and Frank Anselem-Ibe were among the other scorers in the second half, with Anselem-Ibe putting up two points against his former team.

Hepburn tied his career high in 3’s made with 6:19 left in the game to add to UofL’s lead at 77-52. Hadley scored six of the last eight points for the Cards, and Traore’s two made free throws were the final points scored for Louisville, winning 85-61.

Hepburn tallied a game-high 24 points, going 6-10 from deep range and 8-13 overall while adding seven assists. Hadley recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 boards for the Cards.

Chris Bell was Syracuse’s leading scorer with 18 points, shooting 4 of 7 from behind the three-point line and 6 of 11 from the field. Eddie Lampkin added a double-double for the Orange, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

UofL will return home to the KFC Yum! Center for a midday matchup against Virginia, Saturday, January 17 at 12 p.m. The second meeting of these teams this season, Louisville previously bested the Cavaliers 70-50 in Charlottesville on January 4. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.



