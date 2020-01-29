What. A. Second. Half.



WWWWWWW.



Yes, that's seven W's. Louisville has won seven straight games and is officially rolling.



Louisville was only up by two points after 20 minutes of play. In that first half, Louisville gave up 43 points to a team that struggles offensively. And this team couldn't have responded better, as they outscored the Eagles 41-26 in the second half, cruising to another ACC victory.



Louisville got a huge lift from Jordan Nwora, who poured in a career-high 37 points. Nwora went 11-of-20 from the field, including 7-of-14 from beyond the arc.



What slump?



3️⃣7️⃣ Pts — the most by any ACC player in a game this season.



Jordan Nwora went OFF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e4QNgYJY37 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 30, 2020

Let's not kid ourselves, a 17-point win on the road in this conference is fun. What was more fun was Darius Perry continuing to look more and more confident shooting the basketball. David Johnson continues to stuff the stat sheet, and has taken major strides seeing the floor. If there's somebody open, Johnson will find them.



You think Chris Mack has noticed Johnson's play? He has. Johnson played 25 minutes, more than Kimble, Perry and McMahon.



Not to mention, Samuell Williamson is finally settling into a viable role.



Chris Mack made an in-game adjustment by switching to zone, which proved to be very effective. This development adds yet another wrinkle to this Louisville team.



Louisville is now in solo first in the ACC, and is a game clear of both Duke and Florida State. Who would've predicted this just a couple of years ago? Not many.



Tonight had the feeling of a snoozer in Chestnut Hill as Boston College couldn't miss to start the game. Louisville took a step forward tonight after absorbing Boston College's best shot, weathering the early storm, and pulling away in the second half.



This team is coming together, their best player is back on track, and I'm not going to nit-pick much of anything from tonight.

