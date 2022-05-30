Louisville Earns No. 12 Overall Seed in NCAA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team was selected as the No. 12 national seed for the 2022 NCAA Championship and will be the top seed for the Louisville Regional.



The Cardinals (38-18-1) will be joined by No. 2 regional seed Oregon (35-23), No. 3 seed Michigan (32-26) and No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State (37-20).



Louisville will host Southeast Missouri State on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, with Oregon and Michigan scheduled to play at 7 p.m.



All-session tickets for the four-team, double-elimination regional are $75 for reserved chairback seats and $60 for general admission berm seating.



All tickets for the NCAA Louisville Regional will be mobile. Single session tickets, including reserved chairback and general admission berm seating, will go on sale Thursday, June 2 at 10 a.m. ET.



The 2022 NCAA Regional will be the ninth time the Cardinals have hosted the regional round of the championship, having also done so in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Louisville has also hosted the NCAA Super Regional round in 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.



Louisville is making its 13th NCAA postseason appearance during head coach Dan McDonnell's 15 full seasons and the program's 14th NCAA appearance overall.



Since opening the gates at Jim Patterson Stadium in 2005, the Cardinals have won nearly 78 percent of their games in the ballpark posting a 462-131 record (.779 winning percentage), including an impressive 29-6 mark this season at the corner of Third and Central.



The Cardinals are 91-24 on their home field over the last four seasons, winning the 2019 NCAA Regional and Super Regional rounds at home to secure their fifth NCAA College World Series berth. Louisville set a school record for home wins with 36 in 2016 and the Cardinals have registered 30 or more wins at home in five of the last seven full seasons.

Louisville will enter the 2022 NCAA Championship with a 38-18-1 overall record after clinching its fifth ACC Atlantic Division title in seven seasons.