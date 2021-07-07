Louisville Events Take Over ACC Network on July 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Events featuring the University of Louisville from the 2020-21 athletic season will take over the ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, on Wednesday, July 8 with eight contests covering 24 hours of programming.

UofL's takeover begins at 6 a.m. with the Cardinals' April 9 baseball game against Florida State in Jim Patterson Stadium. That game will be one of three events that will be replayed during the takeover period. The complete schedule includes:

Time (ET) Sport -- Opponent, Date of Event

6 a.m. Baseball -- Florida State at Louisville, April 9, 2021

9 a.m. Women’s Lacrosse -- Colorado at Louisville, Feb. 18, 2021

11 a.m. Women’s Basketball – Florida State at Louisville, Jan. 17, 2021

1 p.m. Field Hockey -- Louisville vs. Virginia, Nov. 6, 2020

2:30 p.m. Volleyball -- Louisville at Pitt, Oct. 25, 2020

4:30 p.m. Men’s Basketball -- Kentucky at Louisville, Dec. 26, 2020

6:30 p.m. Women’s Soccer -- Syracuse at Louisville, Oct. 1, 2020

8:30 p.m. Women’s Lacrosse -- Louisville vs. Colorado at Louisville, Feb. 18, 2021

10:30 p.m. Football -- Wake Forest at Louisville, Dec. 12, 2020

1:30 a.m. Field Hockey -- Louisville vs. Virginia, Nov. 6, 2020

3 a.m. Baseball -- Florida State at Louisville, April 9, 2021

Other remaining takeover dates for the programming which began on July 2 include Miami (July 9) Notre Dame (July 10), North Carolina (July 11), NC State (July 12), Pitt (July 13), Syracuse (July 14), Virginia (July 15), Virginia Tech (July 16) and Wake Forest (July 17). Packer and Durham, ACCN's morning show from 7-10 a.m. each weekday morning, will return on Monday, July 19.

Follow ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – for additional coverage and complementary content throughout the 15 days of school takeovers.