Louisville expected to announce hiring of Nolan Smith

A long-awaited expectation is now coming to fruition as Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith is headed to Louisville to be the associate head coach under Kenny Payne, according to multiple reports.

Nolan Smith spent six full years on staff at Duke. He was previously a special assistant, and then was director of basketball operations and player development, before being promoted to an assistant coach prior to the 2021-2022 season.

Smith’s father, Derek Smith, played at Louisville in the early 1980s. Smith and Payne, who came to Louisville together, became close and remained so until Derek Smith’s sudden passing in 1996.

Sources tell CardinalSports.com that UofL could make the hiring of Nolan Smith official as soon as Thursday or Friday.

Smith is expected to hit the road recruiting when the live period begins this weekend.

