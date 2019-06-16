Louisville extends offer to five-star sophomore
Louisville extended an offer to five-star sophomore Aminu Mohammed, his guardian Shawn Harmon told CardinalSports.com. Yesterday the communication period began and Louisville was among the first teams to reach out to him.
“Coach Chris Mack called and told me they are really interested in me and also told me to keep working hard then he extended me a scholarship offer,” Mohammed told CardinalSports.com.
Mohammed has visited campus several times, most recently on January 6th when they played against Miami in the ACC opener.
“The coaching staff was amazing during my visit down there,” Mohammed said.
As for his thoughts on the program, here’s what he had to say:
“The program is a wonderful program known for pushing and bringing the best out of a player. And their fans are really engaged in making sure the program is one of the best in the nation.”
Mohammed becomes the fifth official 2021 offer for the Cards, joining Terrence Clarke, Khristian Lander, Caleb Furst, and Devin Askew.