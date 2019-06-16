Louisville extended an offer to five-star sophomore Aminu Mohammed, his guardian Shawn Harmon told CardinalSports.com. Yesterday the communication period began and Louisville was among the first teams to reach out to him.

“Coach Chris Mack called and told me they are really interested in me and also told me to keep working hard then he extended me a scholarship offer,” Mohammed told CardinalSports.com.

Mohammed has visited campus several times, most recently on January 6th when they played against Miami in the ACC opener.







