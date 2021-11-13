Louisville falls to Furman 80-72 in overtime

Louisville knew they'd be in a battle on Friday night, and were they ever. Furman came into the Yum! Center and didn't look phased. Not at any point of the game. Louisville ended the first half on a big run to take a lead heading into the break. But the Cardinals could never pull away as the largest lead was only six points. Let's take a look at the numbers:



BOX SCORE:

- Louisville got next to nothing from Samuell Williamson in 18 minutes. Williamson ended the game with just two points and didn't grab a single rebound. The inconsistency is still a major concern, and the Furman game was just another example of that. - Mason Faulkner gave Louisville solid minutes off the bench, and he made winning plays when he was on the floor. Faulkner finished with seven assists and zero turnovers. That will work. - Louisville has to get more out of the five spot. Malik Williams was 1-of-8 from the field, and Sydney Curry & JJ Traynor weren't much better. In 45 minutes of action, Louisville got a combined three points from their centers.



Against a much smaller team, Louisville only had two second chance points. That's an extremely disappointing statistic. Louisville was 8-of-21 on layups. Layups.

