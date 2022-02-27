Louisville falls to Wake Forest, 99-77

Louisville fell to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) have lost 13 of their last 14 games. Louisville received a career day from big man Sydney Curry, who finished with 28 points on 13-18 shooting from the field, to go along with 7 rebounds. Noah Locke followed behind with 14 points.

The Demon Deacons were hard to stop right out of the gate, as they jumped out to leads of 20-5 and 24-7. The Cardinals cut it down to 8 at the end of the half and started out the second half relatively strong, but a run by the Demon Deacons that put them up by 14 hurt the Cards’ momentum.

Louisville has two regular season games left, against Virginia Tech (March 1) and Virginia (March 5). The Cards will finish off their games before heading off to the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, which takes place March 8-March 12.