Louisville fans react to UofL's new President

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

The University of Louisville Board of Trustees named Dr. Neeli Bendapudi as UofL's new President Tuesday. Louisville fans reacted positively.

UofL has been without a full-time, official President for 615 days, dating back to the end of the James Ramsey term in 2016.

Dr. Bendapudi's appointment drew immediate praise.

In addition to tweets praising her business and marketing experience, many UofL fans reacted positively to the news of a female President.

Even some famous Louisville alums chimed in...

Some Kansas grads tweeted their support as well:

