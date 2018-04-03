The University of Louisville Board of Trustees named Dr. Neeli Bendapudi as UofL's new President Tuesday. Louisville fans reacted positively.
UofL has been without a full-time, official President for 615 days, dating back to the end of the James Ramsey term in 2016.
Dr. Bendapudi's appointment drew immediate praise.
Overwhelmed with excitement for the future of my university! @KUProvostNeeli is well respected by the Business and Marketing Education community and I look forward to the impact she will have here!! #leadershipmatters @UofLCEHD @UofLbiz https://t.co/vtN2Ud14vH— Jodi Coffee Adams (@JodiCoffeeAdams) April 3, 2018
With the Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Vince Tyra, and Chris Mack hires Louisville is coming back much harder and much faster than anyone anticipated. Impressive is an understatement.— Amore King (@AmoreKingTIO) April 3, 2018
In addition to tweets praising her business and marketing experience, many UofL fans reacted positively to the news of a female President.
I am so proud. So so very proud.— Tammaland (@TheTammaland) April 3, 2018
Welcome to @uofl's newest president, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi! 👋 As a staff member & alumna, I am excited! pic.twitter.com/JyZG20ezCs— Amanda James (@shessolouky) April 3, 2018
Given the climate lately one of my big concerns with a new university president is that they wouldn't be a proponent of diversity and inclusiveness. By hiring a woman of Indian descent I feel optimistic.— Rachel (@snicklefritz35) April 3, 2018
Me right now. pic.twitter.com/iNgLHXC5ZL— Tammaland (@TheTammaland) April 3, 2018
It’s a woman?!?!! Oh my hopes and dreams. ❤️❤️❤️❤️— Mary Robinson (@CardChick) April 3, 2018
I am so proud to be an alumna of the University of Louisville and I CANNOT wait to see what wonder things are ahead of us! #gocards— Lil FINAL FOUR Momma (@liljazzmomma) April 3, 2018
Even some famous Louisville alums chimed in...
shouts outs our new president !!! #payHomage https://t.co/TDrXdXdA8l— Russdiculous® (@Specter_Smit) April 3, 2018
Some Kansas grads tweeted their support as well:
Neeli is absolutely amazing. She cares so much about all the students here at KU and in every interaction I’ve had with her she’s been so genuine. I’m so sad to see her leave KU but I’m glad she’s getting the recognition she deserves. Big congrats to her and to U of L!— Katherine Riedel (@KatARiedel) April 3, 2018
@KUProvostNeeli is a phenomenal hire for @uofl. A great visionary, proponent of inclusivity & diversity, and one of the most kind, intelligent, and inspiring leaders. Best of luck to her; it’s always exciting to see the Jayhawk family impact others across the country. Rock Chalk!— Alexander Ogan (@ogan_alexander) April 3, 2018