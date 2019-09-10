Louisville has flipped its second committed prospect this week in the form of former Tennessee DB commit Lovie Jenkins from Ocoee, Florida. Smith is teammates with 2020 Louisville WR commit Dexter Rentz at Ocoee. He claimed Rentz wasn't why he flipped but that his friend and high school teammate was hype when he heard the news. While Rentz may not get the assist here, credit this one to the relationship Louisville safeties coach ShaDon Brown and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown established with Jenkins early in the process and maintained well after he verbally pledged to Tennessee.

"Originally I was gonna commit to Louisville before Tennessee but when I visited Tennessee I committed. As time passed though I felt that Louisville is really where my heart is and I a better fit for me," proclaimed Jenkins. "Coach ShaDon Brown and I have a connection but I like all the Louisville coaches. They're really trying to change the program around and it’s working."

Louisville is now up to 23 commits in the 2020 cycle and they are done at safety.

Jenkins is coming of a big win against Lake Nona where he logged two pass break ups, four tackles, and a 77-yard pick six in a 30-27 win.



