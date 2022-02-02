Louisville Football Announces Four Additional Signees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield announced the addition of four student-athletes during National Signing Day on Wednesday, bringing the total to 21 student-athletes during the two signing periods. Louisville signed 17 during the early signing period in December.





The Cardinals added four defensive players to the mix on Wednesday, inking four defensive backs in former Duke cornerback Jaylen Alexander, USC transfer cornerback Jalen Williams, and scholastic safeties Antonio Watts and Jeremiah Caldwell.





Alexander, a junior from Loganville, Ga., appeared in 35 games for the Blue Devils, amassing 84 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven pass break-ups and two quarterback pressures during his three seasons with the Blue Devils.





In 12 games last year, Alexander recorded 42 tackles and a pair of tackles for loss in 684 on field snaps and compiled 15 tackles in 11 games in 2020. His freshman season saw him record 17 tackles and a pair of interceptions.





Before signing with Duke, Alexander was a three-year letterman at Grayson High School and was a consensus three-star prospect by ESPN.com, 247Sports.com and Rivals.com. He was listed as the No. 77 cornerback nationally by 247Sports.com and No. 94 by ESPN.com. An all-region first team honoree, Alexander was a second team Georgia Sports Writers Association Class AAAAAA pick as a senior. He finished his final season with 141 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles





Williams appeared in 24 games for the Trojans before transferring to Louisville and registered 15 career stops. The product of East Riverside, Calif., played in eight games in 2021 and recorded eight tackles. He played in four games in 2020 before appearing 12 contests in 2019, while being credited with six tackles. Coming out of Centennial High School, Williams was a PrepStar All-Region selection and was named the team’s Co-Most Valuable Player as a senior.





Watts, a 6-foot-2, 208-pound safety from Carver High, played three years on the varsity squad, the same school that produced former UofL standouts Khane and Jawon Pass. A Class 4-A first-team All-State selection, Watts finished his scholastic career with 170 tackles and seven interceptions. Last season, Watts recorded 104 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four interceptions, 21 pass breakups, and three forced fumbles to guide Carver to a 12-2 record.





As a junior, Watts guided Carver to a 10-1 mark after registering 62 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss, and three interceptions.





A 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete, Caldwell was a standout two-way player for Belleville High in Belleville, Mich. Caldwell also played wide receiver and was instrumental in leading his squad to a state this season. He recorded three touchdown catches and an interception in the state title winning contest.





A former Kentucky commit, Caldwell also held offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee. 247Sports ranks Caldwell as the No. 41 cornerback in this class and No. 13 senior in the state of Michigan.