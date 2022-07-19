 CardinalSports - Louisville Football Kickoff Event Scheduled for Aug. 11
Louisville Football Kickoff Event Scheduled for Aug. 11

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville football program will begin the 2022 season with the Louisville Football Kickoff held on Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Galt House Hotel Grand Ballroom.


Replacing the traditional Kickoff Luncheon, UofL is introducing a new format for the event that will accommodate a larger group of season ticket members and fans.


In addition to remarks from Director of Athletics Josh Heird and fourth-year head coach Scott Satterfield, fans will have the opportunity to interact with the football staff and select players over hors d’oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages. A cash bar will also be available.


Tickets are available for $30 and can be purchased today at https://am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/22kick


