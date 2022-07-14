Louisville Football Position Series: Quarterback

The main reason to be optimistic about Louisville's quarterbacks is that Malik Cunningham, a proven signal caller with a wealth of experience, is back for one final year.

Cunningham's stats are impressive from a variety of different angles.

Cunningham led the lead the ACC in rushing touchdowns with 20 and became only the second quarterback in Louisville football history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.

Cunningham started all 13 games for the Cardinals a year ago, totaling 39 touchdowns, and was one passing touchdown away from accomplishing the 20-20 feat.

Cunningham cut down his turnovers during the 2021 season, going from 12 interceptions over 11 games in 2020 to six interceptions over 13 games in 2021.

Pro Football Focus ranks Cunningham as the 14th best quarterback in all of the FBS entering the season.

Since 2019, Malik Cunningham leads all ACC Quarterbacks with the highest passer rating when kept clean at 120.2.

Cunningham will be in his sixth year at Louisville, and if he can stay healthy, the dual-threat quarterback could cement his legacy as one of the best to ever play the position.

