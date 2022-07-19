Louisville Football Position Series: Running Back

What's not to like about the group of running backs that Louisville has entering the 2022 season?



You can make an argument that Louisville has four players who are capable of being starting running backs in the ACC.



Tiyon Evans comes to Louisville from Tennessee, where he put up huge numbers in just seven games with the Vols.



Evans totaled 525 yards on 81 attempts, averaging over 6.5 yards per carry. Evans eclipsed the 100-yard mark three times for the Vols, going for 120 against BGSU, 156 against Missouri, and 119 against South Carolina.



PFF graded Evans as the second-highest player on Tennessee's offense last year at 81.3, only behind quarterback Hendon Hooker.



In addition to Evans, Louisville returns three other backs who have all been reliable: Jalen Mitchell, Trevion Cooley, and Jawhar Jordan.

Mitchell was the workhorse back for Louisville in 2021, rushing 155 times for 722 yards. While Mitchell doesn't have breakaway speed, he's extremely tough between the tackles and has been a perfect fit for Louisville's stretch run concepts.

As a true freshman last year, Trevion Cooley played in all 12 games, and made his mark on the ground and in the passing game.

The third returning running back is Jawhar Jordan, who shouldn't be overlooked whatsoever. The Syracuse transfer looked as good as anyone when he did get touches last year.

The battle for the starting running back spot is shaping up to be one to watch during fall camp.

