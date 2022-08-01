Louisville Football Position Series: Tight End, H-Back

We are now only 33 days from Louisville kicking off the 2022 football season. We continue to get fans set for the season by breaking down the roster one position at a time. In today's preview, we take a look at the tight ends and h-backs.

The tight ends and h-backs are especially important in an offense like Louisville's. Scott Satterfield uses them in a variety of ways --- catching passes out of the backfield, sealing the edge, and run blocking between the tackles.

Just look at Marshon Ford as an example of that. He does everything in this offense, and does it at an extremely high level. While Ford led the Cards in receiving with 49 catches and 550 yards in 2021, his blocking deserves just as much praise.

Ford does a great job getting outside and getting to the second level on designed quarterback runs. He's also reliable blocking when lined up in the backfield.



Returning Ford for another year is huge, and you have to imagine that the offensive staff will utilize his versatility even more this year.

Behind Ford is a plethora of guys who have all stepped up when needed. Isaac Martin is a capable lead-blocker and played a lot of snaps last year, totaling 227 in 13 games.

Francis Sherman is another guy who is returning for this group, and like Martin, Sherman saw quite a bit of action in 2021, playing 105 snaps.

I really like Dez Melton as a tight end. He has great size and hands, and made a few big catches for Louisville last year. I think Melton could be in store for an increased role in the offense if Louisville opts to play he and Ford together.

