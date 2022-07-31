Louisville Football Position Series: Wide Receiver

We are now only 34 days from Louisville kicking off the 2022 football season. We continue to get fans set for fall camp by breaking down the roster one position at a time. In today's preview, we take a look at the wide receivers.

Louisville's receiving corps will feature some old and new faces, but most of the buzz is around the newcomers. The one newcomer in particular who has generated a ton of hype throughout the spring and summer is Central Arkansas transfer Tyler Hudson.

Hudson comes to Louisville from the FCS level where he was one of the best in the country. The 6-foot-2 wide-out caught 167 passes for 3,062 yards and 26 touchdowns during his career with Central Arkansas, and finished fourth nationally in receiving yards in 2021 with 1,242 after catching 62 passes and scoring eight touchdowns.

Another new face who is in line to carve out a role at wide receiver is Miami transfer Dee Wiggins who started 11 games for the Hurricanes. Like Hudson, Wiggins brings a healthy amount of experience to a position group that lost both starters from a season ago.

Louisville does bring back some production with players like Braden Smith and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, who both play in the slot primarily.

Smith was off to a good start to the 2021 campaign, playing in four games before going down with a season-ending knee injury against Florida State.

Smith's injury paved the way for true freshman Ahmari Huggins-Bruce to see increased playing time. Huggins-Bruce made the most of it, finishing third on the team with 29 receptions for 444 yards and four scores, averaging over 15 yards per reception.

Braden Smith is fully cleared to return, and if he or Huggins-Bruce can be a consistent big-play threat, the loss of Tyler Harrell would be greatly minimized.



Other names to watch are veteran Josh Johnson and true freshmen Chris Bell and Devaughn Mortimer.

I really like what Louisville has in Tyler Hudson, Dee Wiggins, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, and Braden Smith. Those four all have the potential to have huge seasons, and it would not surprise me to see one of them go over the 1,000-yard mark.

