News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-26 19:15:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisville Football Recruiting: 2021 Defensive Big Board 1.0

Dave Lackford • CardinalSports
Staff Writer
@RivalsDave

This is the first big board for the Louisville defensive recruiting efforts in the 2021 class. What's a big board? It's a break down of all the top Louisville targets at each level of the defensive...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}