Louisville needs more defensive lineman. This was painfully obvious against Kentucky. Efforts to effect change manifested in the form of signing three defensive tackles, Henry Bryant, Jared Dawson, and Dezmond, last cycle. The way the numbers play out Louisville will most likely take two or possibly three defensive tackles this cycle.

The following is not a complete list of all defensive tackle targets Louisville has offered. Many of the top prospects have already cut their lists and Louisville was omitted. There are only so many high school players with the requisite size and athleticism to play this position at this level so they tend to fly off the board early and often. That being said, it's still early in this cycle and new prospects will emerge and new offers will follow. For now, here's Louisville's price point in the high school defensive tackle market.