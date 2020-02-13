Louisville Football Recruiting: 2021 defensive tackle hot board
Louisville needs more defensive lineman. This was painfully obvious against Kentucky. Efforts to effect change manifested in the form of signing three defensive tackles, Henry Bryant, Jared Dawson, and Dezmond, last cycle. The way the numbers play out Louisville will most likely take two or possibly three defensive tackles this cycle.
The following is not a complete list of all defensive tackle targets Louisville has offered. Many of the top prospects have already cut their lists and Louisville was omitted. There are only so many high school players with the requisite size and athleticism to play this position at this level so they tend to fly off the board early and often. That being said, it's still early in this cycle and new prospects will emerge and new offers will follow. For now, here's Louisville's price point in the high school defensive tackle market.
|Temp
|Comments
|Other Schools
|
Hot
|
Littles told me Iowa State and Louisville have been recruiting him the longest. He then told me that USF offered him about a week ago and they've been "on me heavy" and that he's going to visit them for their Junior Day. He has a good relationship with Mark Ivey and says they're working out a visit for sometime in April.
|
ISU, USF
|Temp
|Comments
|Other Schools
|
Warm
|
Williams only holds three offers so by default Louisville has to be the favorite over FAU and Southern Miss. Last year, players Louisville offered first or near first ended up signing or blowing up and singing with the likes of Clemson, Penn State, or what have you.
|
FAU, SM
|Temp
|Comments
|Other Schools
|
Warm
|
Sugick committed to UVA in early December then de-committed from UVA in late December. Louisville is still pursuing him and he plans to visit this Spring. He's already visited Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and WVU this year. He told me he's going to take his time with the process and his next decision will be permanent.
|
MARY, TENN, VAN, UNC, WVU
|Temp
|Comments
|Other Schools
|
Warm
|
Frank Ponce and Mark Ivey just started reaching out to Haye this month. He said they told him he's one of their top DT targets and they hope to build a good relationship with him. Syracuse was his first offer but he said that Iowa State, Miami, and Pitt are recruiting him the hardest.
|
ISU, MIA, PITT
|Temp
|Comments
|Other Schools
|
Cool
|
Robinson has generated a lot of interest from SEC powers and from the outside looking in he appears to be an early Auburn lean.
|
AUB, BAMA, FSU, MIA, UGA
|Temp
|Comments
|
Cold
|
I reached out to Porter to see if he had any legitimate interest in Louisville to which he responded "yeah." He dropped a top-five of Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, Temple, and Rutgers on New Year's Eve. He's visited Penn State, Rutgers, and Temple so far. Penn State is yet to offer.
|Temp
|Comments
|
Cold
|
He dropped a top-12 in October of 2019. Louisville offered on January 24th. A lot of other schools offered later than that. I don't think his top schools list is very concrete as a result. He has visited Auburn, Clemson, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Virginia, pretty much everywhere. He seems like a long shot for Louisville