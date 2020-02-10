Louisville's offensive line looked better last season under the direction of Dwayne Ledford than it has in recent seasons. The improvement stemmed from a combination of a new offensive scheme with a heavy emphasis on the running game in conjunction with better coaching and development. Enhanced on-field production translated to the recruiting trail as Lousiville was able to fend off a late push from Maimi for 3-star OG Kobe Baynes and Louisville signed all five of its offensive line prospects, one for each position.

Last years' success should continue to pay dividends on the trail as well. Mekhi Becton is looking more and more like a top-10 draft pick in April. When Becton's name is called by an NFL team Ledford's resume of putting his lineman in the first round of the NFL draft will only improve. It's quite common for recruits to say they picked a school because it "felt like home" or the staff gave off a "family vibe." That's all well and good but the top prospects in the country are looking to get drafted early. Ledford's previous work, being able to point to three of his charges going in the first round over the past three years, will hold considerable weight when recruits looking to attend a program with a coach who has proven he can bolster their draft stock.

Here are the top 2021 offensive line targets for Louisville who are not committed elsewhere: