Louisville Football Recruiting: 2021 Offensive Line Hot Board
Louisville's offensive line looked better last season under the direction of Dwayne Ledford than it has in recent seasons. The improvement stemmed from a combination of a new offensive scheme with a heavy emphasis on the running game in conjunction with better coaching and development. Enhanced on-field production translated to the recruiting trail as Lousiville was able to fend off a late push from Maimi for 3-star OG Kobe Baynes and Louisville signed all five of its offensive line prospects, one for each position.
Last years' success should continue to pay dividends on the trail as well. Mekhi Becton is looking more and more like a top-10 draft pick in April. When Becton's name is called by an NFL team Ledford's resume of putting his lineman in the first round of the NFL draft will only improve. It's quite common for recruits to say they picked a school because it "felt like home" or the staff gave off a "family vibe." That's all well and good but the top prospects in the country are looking to get drafted early. Ledford's previous work, being able to point to three of his charges going in the first round over the past three years, will hold considerable weight when recruits looking to attend a program with a coach who has proven he can bolster their draft stock.
Here are the top 2021 offensive line targets for Louisville who are not committed elsewhere:
Hot
Glynn visited Lousiville for Junior Day and told me "They brought out all the bells and whistles and I was very impressed. Completely knocked my socks off." He said Louisville definitely made a move up his list. He also added, "The dorms were amazing as well as the facilities. Also, the coaching staff just signed new deals so they’ll be there for a while which is good because every prospect wants stability in a college coaching staff."
ISU, PITT, UC, UVA, VT,
HOT
|
Griffin has been to Louisville multiple times and he listed them as one of the schools recruiting him the hardest recently. The Cards have established a relationship with him early and this one looks to be a Louisville v. Tennessee battle.
BAMA, OSU, OU, TENN, UGA, UK,
Hot
|
Gunn visited Louisville for Junior Day and had this to say about the experience:
"Louisville is very high on my list the coaches talk about family and the culture that they are trying to create is really impressive. I'll definitely be back down."
He's visited WVU three times, MSU, UK, & VT Once.
MSU, UK, VT, WVU
Warm
|
Wisecarver is a frequent visitor to Kentucky and they were his first offer. He's also visited Kansas. Dwayne Ledford has been directly involved here and Wisecraver told me he plans to visit soon.
ISU, IU, KAN, UK, WVU
Warm
|
I've seen Anderson at three different camps dating back to his sophomore season. I think he has the potential to be a stalwart on any college offensive line early. All early indications point to Michigan as the team to beat but Anderson insisted that "everyone is even right now." He also said he is in communication with Louisville and wants to visit this Spring.
LSU, Mich, MSU, PUR, UK
Warm
|
He visited Miami for their Junior Day. He told me he plans to visit Louisville in March and the Cards have a legit shot. I asked him what he tought about Louisville and he told me:
"I like it a lot. Coach Ponce and Ledford have been in touch and they’re really good people and they send off a good vibe about Louisville. I think coach Satterfield has developed a good culture"
MIA, MISS, WAKE, WVU
Warm
|
Louisville was one of the first schools to offer Gonzalez in January of 2019. This is another situation where the staff's North Carolina connections pay off in the long run. He's visited VT already and his offer list is strong. He could blow up with a solid camp performance.
MIZZ, OSU, NCST, PSU, UF, UK, UNC
Warm
|
Bannister played with 2020 CB commit Jamie Vance at Edna Karr. He visited Tulane on February 1st and FSU on February 22nd but he doesn't hold an offer.
ARK, ASU, TUL, MEM, WVU
Warm
|
McLaughlin has two offers from the Big Three (FSU & Miami) and Florida has also shown interest. He told me that he wants to take as many official visits as possible before committing during the season and that Miami and Louisville are two schools he definitely wants to visits. He visited WVU for their Junior Day at the end of January and also plans to visit Indiana soon. He had a good showing at the Miami rivals camp on 2/9 and should be receiving a bump to the high three-star/low four-star range.
FSU, IU, MIA, UK, PITT, WVU
Warm
|
Louisville just offered less than two weeks ago on January 29th. Mort is under the radar right now as far as rivals goes but he claims some solid offers.
DUKE, FSU, ISU, IU, NCST, UK
Warm
|
Louisville was the first P5 school to offer Gentle and he's been on campus multiple times. Texas A&M just offered him recently but oddly that is his only other P5 offer. If Louisville makes a strong push they will be hard to beat but it's unclear where Gentle is on their board at the moment.
LIB, TAMU, YALE
Warm
|
Collins is wide open and hasn't visited many schools but he has been to Wake Forest and West Virginia. It's way too early to make any type of predictions right now.
CUSE, DUKE, WAKE, WVU
Warm
|
The Louisville staff's connections in North Carolina makes them a viable contender but the local schools actually being in North Carolina do as well and Murphy is close to Tennessee.
DUKE, NCST, TENN, UK, UNC, VT
Cold
|
Benny hails from Oak Park, the same school as 2020 5-star DT and UK commit Justin Rodgers and current UK OG Marquan McCall who was a Rivals150 4-star in 2018. While I like Kentucky's chances with Benny, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Purdue are in contention with Michigan probably being the actual front runner at the moment.
Cool
|
Vandemark has visited PSU, Rutgers, and WVU so far. He plans to visit Miami soon.
Miami, PSU, Rutgers, WVU
Cold
|
Milum dropped a top-six of Bama, ND, PSU, UK, VT, WVU. It looks like Penn State is the favorite.
Cold
|
Leigh looks like he's Clemson's to lose.
CLEM, LSU, PSU, UGA, VT
Cool
|
Tiernan's recruitment has a Big Ten vibe.
MICH, ND, OSU, PSU
Cool
|
Louisville is behind the eight ball here. Stephens has visited Iowa three times and seven other schools at least once. He's been to Mizzou twice. That being said, Stephens will travel so I expect him to check out Louisville at some point.
ARK, IOWA, ISU, KAN, KSU, OKST, MIZZ
Cold
|
Looks like Nebraska leads but Minnesota and Michigan and Purdue are in the mix. This one has a heavy Big Ten flavor.
Cool
|
Looks like he's going to be hard to pull out of Missouri if the in-state Tigers push for him. I know that Purdue is also very interested in him.
ISU, IU, KSU, MIZZ, PUR
Cool
|
Bounds has visited Duke, Maryland, NC State, UVA, and VT. He's from Connecticut and there isn't really a home school around there other than UCONN so it stands to reason distance isn't a factor.
GT, DUKE, MARY, MICH, NCST, RUT, UVA, VT, WVU
Cool
|
Maro's recruitment has a very strong Midwestern feel to it and he's visited in state schools Iowa and Iowa State many times. He's also been a frequent guest in Lincoln, Nebraska. His two most recent visits were to Minnesota and Nebraska.
IOWA, ISU, MINN, NEB
Cold
|
White is listed as a DE but Lousiville is recruiting him as a jumbo athlete and it looks like they want him on the offensive side of the ball. He has received offers from Tennessee and Memphis lately and visited the Tigers on January 25th. He said he plans on committing February 20th but I don't expect the choice to be Lousiville
MEM, NEB, TENN