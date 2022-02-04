The running back position is one of strength for Louisville from both a talent standpoint and a depth standpoint, even with Hassan Hall and Aiden Robbins defecting to the transfer portal. Both backs were sparsely used and their loses were mitigated when the Cards acquired Tennessee transfer Tiyon Evans in December. Evans is a junior with two years of eligibility remaining. Incumbent redshirt sophomore starter Jalen Mitchell returns in addition to promising sophomore Trevion Cooley and redshirt sophomore Jawhar Jordan. All four will challenge for the starting role this Spring and all four are expected to be rotated into action.

So while Louisville is deep at running back and all four players have eligibility remaining they still need to recruit the position, whether through the high school ranks or the transfer market. Tiyon Evans is most likely going to opt for the NFL if he has the type of season everyone is hoping and the transfer portal is always there, looming over every roster in the country.

All of that was a long winded way of saying that Louisville will take at least one back and maybe two.

Here's a look at a group of offered 2023 high school running backs who are legitimately considering Louisville as well as the newest group of prospects who have received offers since January.