News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 15:17:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisville football recruiting mailbag

Dave Lackford • CardinalSports
@RivalsDave
Staff Writer

You have questions and I've got the answers. Welcome to the weekly recruiting mailbag. If you're a subscriber you already know you've got access to the most up to date insider info found anywhere when it comes to Louisville football recruiting. If you're not a subscriber click the link below and get up to speed.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}