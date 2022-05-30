Louisville Football Roster Changes: May 2022
An updated Louisville football roster is available on GoCards.com, and a few significant changes are worth noting.
SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT GAINED/LOST
Malik Cunningham - Lost 10 pounds
Josh Minkins - Gained 17 pounds
YaYa Diaby - Gained 15 pounds
Benjamin Perry - Gained 42 pounds
Jackson Hamilton - Gained 17 pounds
Victoine Brown - Gained 11 pounds
Trevion Cooley - Gained 11 pounds
Jaylin Alderman - Gained 11 pounds
Kenderick Duncan - Lost 19 pounds
Ryheem Craig - Gained 10 pounds
Ramon Puryear - Gained 13 pounds
Austin Collins - Gained 13 pounds
Caleb Banks - Gained 38 pounds
Luke Kandra - Gained 22 pounds
Michael Gonzalez - Gained 14 pounds
Trevor Reid - Gained 22 pounds
Adonis Boone - Lost 22 pounds
Jared Dawson - Gained 17 pounds
Dez Tell - Gained 19 pounds
NEW ADDITIONS TO ROSTER
Tyler Hudson - Wearing #0
Momo Sanogo - Wearing #1
Khalib Johnson - Wearing #2
Quincy Riley - Wearing #3
Tiyon Evans - Wearing #7
Dee Wiggins - Wearing #10
Jarvis Brownlee - Wearing #12
Devaughn Mortimer - Wearing #12
Popeye Williams - Wearing #19
Maurice Turner - Wearing #20
Nicario Harper - Wearing #21
MJ Griffin - Wearing #26
Antonio Watts - Wearing #33
Jeremiah Caldwell - Wearing #35
Selah Brown - Wearing #44
Sam Seacrest - Waering #60
Max Cabana - Wearing # 63
Izaiah Reed - Wearing #65
Makhete Gueye - Wearing # 79
Chris Bell - Wearing #80
Tawfiq Thomas - Wearing #91
The only expected newcomers who aren't on the roster are Jayden Williams and Jalen Alexander, both players added through the transfer portal to bolster the secondary.
It has been speculated that Jalen Alexander will not make it campus.
Jermayne Lole is also not on the roster, but he hasn't been officially announced by the school.