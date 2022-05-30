 CardinalSports - Louisville Football Roster Changes: May 2022
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-30 19:20:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisville Football Roster Changes: May 2022

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

An updated Louisville football roster is available on GoCards.com, and a few significant changes are worth noting.


SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT GAINED/LOST

Malik Cunningham - Lost 10 pounds

Josh Minkins - Gained 17 pounds

YaYa Diaby - Gained 15 pounds

Benjamin Perry - Gained 42 pounds

Jackson Hamilton - Gained 17 pounds

Victoine Brown - Gained 11 pounds

Trevion Cooley - Gained 11 pounds

Jaylin Alderman - Gained 11 pounds

Kenderick Duncan - Lost 19 pounds

Ryheem Craig - Gained 10 pounds

Ramon Puryear - Gained 13 pounds

Austin Collins - Gained 13 pounds

Caleb Banks - Gained 38 pounds

Luke Kandra - Gained 22 pounds

Michael Gonzalez - Gained 14 pounds

Trevor Reid - Gained 22 pounds

Adonis Boone - Lost 22 pounds

Jared Dawson - Gained 17 pounds

Dez Tell - Gained 19 pounds

NEW ADDITIONS TO ROSTER

Tyler Hudson - Wearing #0

Momo Sanogo - Wearing #1

Khalib Johnson - Wearing #2

Quincy Riley - Wearing #3

Tiyon Evans - Wearing #7

Dee Wiggins - Wearing #10

Jarvis Brownlee - Wearing #12

Devaughn Mortimer - Wearing #12

Popeye Williams - Wearing #19

Maurice Turner - Wearing #20

Nicario Harper - Wearing #21

MJ Griffin - Wearing #26

Antonio Watts - Wearing #33

Jeremiah Caldwell - Wearing #35

Selah Brown - Wearing #44

Sam Seacrest - Waering #60

Max Cabana - Wearing # 63

Izaiah Reed - Wearing #65

Makhete Gueye - Wearing # 79

Chris Bell - Wearing #80

Tawfiq Thomas - Wearing #91

The only expected newcomers who aren't on the roster are Jayden Williams and Jalen Alexander, both players added through the transfer portal to bolster the secondary.

It has been speculated that Jalen Alexander will not make it campus.

Jermayne Lole is also not on the roster, but he hasn't been officially announced by the school.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}