Louisville Football Roster Changes: May 2022

An updated Louisville football roster is available on GoCards.com, and a few significant changes are worth noting.

The only expected newcomers who aren't on the roster are Jayden Williams and Jalen Alexander, both players added through the transfer portal to bolster the secondary.

It has been speculated that Jalen Alexander will not make it campus.

Jermayne Lole is also not on the roster, but he hasn't been officially announced by the school.

