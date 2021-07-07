Louisville Football to Offer CardsPass Ticket Option for 2021 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The CardsPass, a season ticket created as a flexible option for University of Louisville football fans, will debut in 2021, going on sale Tuesday, July 7 at 9 a.m.

The CardsPass delivers tickets to all seven home games in 2021 digitally and are available for $199 while supplies last.

Ticket locations for CardsPass holders vary from game to game based on availability, meaning fans will be able to enjoy games at Cardinal Stadium from different vantage points and have the ability to link up with family and friends who purchase the pass.

CardsPass tickets are mobile only and accessible through the CardsMobile app on game day. CardsPass members will be able to upgrade seats and buy guest passes during the 2021 season at am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/cardspass

Returning season ticket holders are also still able to renew their season tickets through their My Cardinal Account at https://am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/invoice.

The Cardinals return 16 starters from last season’s team, including second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference cornerback Kei’Trel Clark and starting quarterback Malik Cunningham. Louisville opens the 2021 home schedule on Sept. 11 versus Eastern Kentucky.