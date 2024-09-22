Advertisement
LOUISVILLE FOOTBALL VS. GEORGIA TECH - GAME PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
OL Pete Nygra previews this weeks game vs Georgia Tech.
Offensive Line Coach Richard Owens previews this week's game vs Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech fell to 2-1 after Saturday’s loss to Syracuse.
The general admission tickets will be $15 for the general public, $10 for season ticket members and free to students
OL Pete Nygra previews this weeks game vs Georgia Tech.
Offensive Line Coach Richard Owens previews this week's game vs Georgia Tech.