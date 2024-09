LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the University of Louisville football game versus Georgia Tech on Sept. 21 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. inside L&N Stadium. The game can be seen on either ESPN or ESPN2. The league will announce the final television designation after Saturday’s schedule of games.

Georgia Tech, which is 2-1 on the season, is making its second trip to L&N Stadium, and the first since 2018.