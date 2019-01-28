The NCAA's NET rankings confirm what Louisville fans already know - the Cardinals have the toughest remaining schedule in the nation.

Let's cut off an argument from the beginning. Why the NET ranking?

The NCAA's Net Ranking is the most important ranking from now until Selection Sunday- not the human polls, not the KenPom or Sagarin or RPI. Why? The NCAA made the ranking to help it with the seeding process, and seeding is life or death in college basketball.

After a strong weekend, Louisville moved up to 11th in the NET Ranking.

That's the good news.

The bad news? UofL has five games left vs. Top 10 teams

Louisville still has to play 1. Virginia twice, 4. Duke, 9. UNC and No. 10 Virginia Tech.

Games left vs. Top 10 teams:

3 - Virginia, Duke, UNC

2 - Michigan State, Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia Tech

0 - Gonzaga, Houston

Virginia has to play 4. Duke, 9. UNC, 10. Virginia Tech

Duke has 1. Virginia, 9. UNC, 10. Virginia Tech

UNC has 1. Virginia, 4. Duke twice

Michigan State and Michigan play each other twice, same for Tennessee and Kentucky.

While No. 11 Louisville has five games left vs. Top 10 teams, No. 8. Houston's toughest regular-season game left is No. 26 Cincinnati. No. 2. Gonzaga's toughest game left is No. 54 St. Mary's.