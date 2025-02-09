Louisville Holds On to Beat Miami 88-78

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville men’s basketball team had two 20-point scorers lead the Cardinals to an 88-78 victory over Miami on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Terrence Edwards Jr. led the Cardinals with 27 points, five rebounds, and a season-high 10 assists. Reyne Smith had 26 points, including six three’s, and was a perfect six-for-six from the free throw line. J’Vonne Hadley chipped in 12 points to go along with seven boards and two steals.

“With Chucky going down, obviously we were a little short-handed and then James (Scott) goes down four or five minutes into the game,” said Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey. “But the next-man-up mentality was on full display. Guys stepped up and raised the level of their games and made contributions in different areas that they don’t normally do. They guarded positions they don’t normally do. I am just proud of our team as I have been all year long. They were resilient, gritty, tough and found a way.”

Louisville improves to 18-6 overall and 11-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Miami falls to 5-18 overall and 1-11 in the ACC. The win marks the second victory for the Cardinals against the Hurricanes in as many seasons.

Louisville jumped out to a quick 9-4 lead early in the first half thanks to back-to-back baskets by both Edwards Jr. and Hadley. Miami responded, trimming the lead to just two at the under 12 timeout with 11:52 left. Coming out of the break, both teams would trade baskets before the Cardinals were able to extend their lead to double digits thanks to a layup from Smith. Louisville would see its largest lead of the half when Aboubacar Traore scored in the post with 3:19 left to make the lead 12 at 40-28.

Miami started the second half strong, cutting the Louisville lead to just three at the first media timeout. The Cardinals were able to respond with a quick 14-2 run capped by a three from Edwards Jr. with 12:05 left to extend the lead back to double digits at 66-51.

Miami would trim the Louisville lead to just five before a successful four-point play by Smith would give Louisville a nine-point lead with 4:58 left in the contest. The Cardinals would reclaim their double-digit lead after a Khani Rooths dunk, fending off the Hurricanes 88-78.

Louisville shot 49.3 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from deep and a near perfect 11 of 12 from the charity stripe. The Cardinals edged out the Hurricanes in assists 20-7 and outrebounded them 39-33.

UofL will hit the road once again as the Cardinals travel to Raleigh to take on NC State on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.