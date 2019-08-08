Louisville hoops announces non-conference schedule for 2019-2020 season
The Louisville men's basketball team released the non-conference schedule ahead of the 2019-2020 season during a "lockdown" on its twitter account. The schedule features a trio of power five matchu...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news