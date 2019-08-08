News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-08 19:53:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Louisville hoops announces non-conference schedule for 2019-2020 season

Tyler Spalding • CardinalSports
@TySpalding
Staff

The Louisville men's basketball team released the non-conference schedule ahead of the 2019-2020 season during a "lockdown" on its twitter account. The schedule features a trio of power five matchu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}