Louisville included in top 6 for PG Skyy Clark

According to a report from On3, Louisville has made the cut for 2022 top-35 player, Skyy Clark.



The Cardinals join Illinois, Washington, Maryland, USC and Tennessee to round out his final 6 schools. The 6'3, 200 pound Clark was hampered by a partially torn ACL throughout much of the last year, but managed to make his return for prep powerhouse Montverde in January.

Clark is currently 35th overall and 8th at his position in the Rivals 2022 rankings.



He had previously committed to Kentucky in October 2020, before backing out earlier this month. The Cards are in need of some guard help, with El Ellis and Noah Locke the only potential holdovers from this past season.



CardinalSports.com Recruiting Analyst Travis Graf reported that Clark is planning on visiting Louisville before making a final decision.

