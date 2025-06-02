Louisville Inks Zougris From Greek Basketball League

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville men’s basketball program and head coach Pat Kelsey announce Friday the signing of Evangelos “Vangelis” Zougris to the 2025-26 roster.

“The picture of Zou in his beloved Greek national team jersey as he screams with blood gushing down his face is a perfect depiction of him as a player,” said Kelsey. “Card Nation will love his grit, relentless motor and the unbridled passion he plays with on every possession. His IQ and skill level are outstanding. He plays very well out of the pick and roll and finishes well around the basket with both power and touch. He provides defensive versatility because of his ability to switch and defend guards off the dribble. He challenges shots at the rim and pursues the ball on the glass. Screening is such an unsung key to modern offense and I believe he does this at an elite level. Playing in one of the best professional leagues in the world for the last several years has prepared him to impact our program immediately.”

Zougris heads to The Ville from the Greek Basketball League where he has played four seasons with Peristeri Athens.

The Athens, Greece, native has competed with the national team multiple times. He competed for Greece on its junior national team for many years before moving to the senior national team in 2023. With the Junior national team, Zougris earned All-Tournament team honors in 2023 & 2024 while competing in European FIBA events.

In the 2024-25 season with Peristeri, Zougris has averaged 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game across 27 contests. He shot 65% from the floor while playing an average of 16.1 minutes per appearance.