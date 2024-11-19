Louisville knocks off Bellarmine

The UofL Cardinals knocked off the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday night by a final score of 100-68. Louisville, who returned to the Yum Center after the previous home loss against Tennessee, were led by guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists (4-7 3P). With this win, the Cards move to 2-1 on the young season.

Kasean Pryor, Chucky Hepburn, J’Vonne Hadley and James Scott all joined Edwards in the double digit scoring column for the Cardinals, with 21, 16, 10 and 10 respectively. As a team, UofL shot 54.3 percent from the field overall (12-35 from three, 34.3%), while collecting 36 total rebounds and dishing out 15 assists.

Chucky Hepburn led the team in assists tonight with 5, while James Scott led on the boards with a team high 8.

Key rotation players Kader Traore (broken arm) and Koren Johnson (shoulder) were unavailable for tonight’s game. Coach Pat Kelsey stated that Traore would be out for a few weeks, while Johnson’s timetable for a return is currently uncertain.

Next up, the Cards have a three day period to reconvene before they face Winthrop at the Yum! this Friday night at 7 pm. The game is going to be streamed on ESPN+ and ACC Network.

