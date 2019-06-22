Louisville has added edge rusher Ty Tyler, a 2019 grad transfer from Marshall, to bolster their pass rush this season. After losing Jonathan Greenard to Florida and Michael Boykin to wherever he ends up, Tyler fills an immediate need for the 2019 defense.

"I just loved Louisville. They were the best coaches I met in this whole process. They were definitely number one throughout. I never went anywhere and felt right at home well. That was the felling I got from the coaches. I really enjoyed the coaches and I feel they have my best interests in mind for what I want to do in life and to be successful," remarked Tyler on why he chose Louisville.

"The players there seem to be really great guys who want the same thing as me, to be the best player I can be and help this team in anyway I can," he added

So how does he plan to help the team?

"They want me at defensive end and I like rushing the passer," responded Tyler.