Louisville lands 2022 WR Chris Bell from Mississippi

Louisville has received a letter of intent from 2022 Greenville Christian wide receiver Chris Bell. The Cards held off pushes from Maryland and Mississippi State, the latter who wanted him to play linebacker, to secure their 12th high school prospect of the 2022 cycle. A source called Bell, "a wide receiver with a linebacker's mentality."

Bell saw his recruitment start to take off as he tore through his senior season. The one time Southern Mississippi commit picked up offers from Louisville, Maryland, and Mississippi State en route to a state championship at Greenville Christian. The two-way star finished the season with 38 catches for 880 yards and 15 touchdowns in nine games.