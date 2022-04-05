Louisville lands 2023 California tight end prospect Jamari Johnson

2023 three-star tight end Jamari Johnson becomes the eighth prospect to commit to Louisville and the third from California, joining Pierce Clarkson and Jahlil McClain from the Sunshine State.

Quarterback coach Pete Thomas gets credit for the win and new tight end coach Josh Stepp also played a major role in Johnson's recruitment.

Rivals.com has Johnson, who is a converted quarterback, listed as an athlete but he is being brought to Louisville to compete at tight end. Last cycle Louisville signed Nate Kurisky at the position and in 2021 the Cards landed Vic Mullen and Christian Pedersen. It's possible that Mullen is moved to tackle at some point in the future. Outside of Marshon Ford, who caught 49 passes last season and won't be here when Johnson arrives, Louisville tight ends accounted for six catches last year. Neither Mullen nor Pedersen registered an offensive stat last year so the path to the field is wide open. for Johnson who can play all over the offensive formation.