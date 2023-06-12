Louisville hosted a handful of major targets in the 2024 class over the weekend, one of those being 2024 Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons running back Duke Watson. Watson, who was previously committed to Georgia Tech, backed off his pledge to the Jackets after picking up offers from the likes of Kentucky, Ole Miss, and UCF.

In article published just 11 days by National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney, Gorney confirmed the big schools after Watson.



"Landing Watson was a big in-state commitment for first-year coach Brent Key, the exact type of recruit the Yellow Jackets need to keep as he was a little under-recruited even after rushing for 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons. But after about a two-month commitment, Watson reopened his recruitment with Kentucky, Ole Miss, UCF and others pursuing him now."

Louisville brought in Watson for a visit, and did enough to lock down the 6-foot-1 back, adding another commitment to the 2024 class.