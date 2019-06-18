Louisville continued to amass commitments for the class of 2020 on Tuesday. It also continued to address the biggest area of need on the team by the commitment of Georgia Military Academy offensive lineman Trevor Reid's commitment. Reid is a teammate of Louisville OLB/SS commitment Marvin Dallas. Reid's commitment gives Louisville five offensive line commitments. He joins Austin Collins, Luke Kandra, Kobe Baynes, and Timothy Lawson. Reid projects as an offensive tackle.

Louisville has a great need for offensive linemen at all three spots, but it also a need to keep classes balanced by not overloading on freshmen linemen. So joining the program in 2020 as a junior college player should help maintain class balance as they work to restock the offensive line going forward.